Man Charged With Killing, Raping Girlfriend’s Daughter Waives Hearing

February 23, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Luzerne County, Sara Packer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Forty-four-year-old Jacob Sullivan’s decision Wednesday means he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the killing of Grace Packer.

Sara Packer, who adopted the girl, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.

Prosecutors contend they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

