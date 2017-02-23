New Poll Shows Less Than 1/3 Of Pa. Voters Happy With President Trump So Far

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – A new Franklin and Marshall College poll shows less than one-third of all Pennsylvania voters approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing.
The Franklin and Marshall College poll shows only 32 percent of those surveyed think Trump is doing a “good” or “excellent” job.
“Remember, the job performance of even Sen. [Bob] Casey is not good. The fact of the matter is that the voters – Democrats and Republicans – are pretty fed up with politics,” Poll Director Terry Madonna said.
And Madonna says the electorate is more polarized than he’s ever seen it.
The Franklin and Marshall College poll also shows that on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most honest, voters give President Trump an average honesty rating of only 4.5 percent.
However, the poll also shows that more voters – 24-percent – name government and politicians in general as Pennsylvania’s biggest problem, followed by education at 16 percent.
One Comment
Wait, what? You mean you believe you were successful in your smear campaign on the President? For the most part he’s done exactly what we voted him to do…yet the media vilifies him non-stop with their smear campaigns…then they quickly do a poll to see how effective they are. Thankfully we aren’t governed by polls.