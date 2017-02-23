EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Penguins’ Daley Out 6 Weeks, Hainsey Acquired From Carolina

By: Casey Shea February 23, 2017 10:40 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense corps suffered another blow on Tuesday night, but reinforcements are on the way.

According to the Penguins’ officials website, Trevor Daley will miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Daley suffered the injury during the first period of Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He left the game and did not return.

Daley joins Olli Maatta (hand) and Justin Schultz (concussion) on the list of injured Penguins defensemen.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Shortly after announcing Daley’s surgery, the Penguins acquired defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes.

In exchange for Hainsey, the Penguins sent a 2017 second round draft pick and minor league forward Danny Kristo to Carolina.

The Hurricanes will also retain 50 percent of his $2.833 million salary cap hit.

Hainsey, 35, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. In 56 games this season, Hainsey has four goals and 10 assists.

He averaged 22:20 of ice time per game for the Hurricanes, while leading the team in hits (79) and was third in blocked shots (92).

He has played in 891 games in the NHL, but has never played on a team that qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

