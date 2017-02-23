EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Penn State Fires Women’s Gymnastics Coach; No Reason Given

February 23, 2017 8:29 PM
Filed Under: Gymnastics, Jeff Thompson, Penn State, Penn State University

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State women’s gymnastics coach has been fired.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour says Jeff Thompson was fired on Thursday. Two assistants will take over interim head coaching duties while the university searches for a new coach.

A Penn State news release doesn’t give a reason for the firing, calling it a personnel matter.

The Daily Collegian student-run newspaper and Harrisburg-based PennLive.com previously reported on accusations Thompson and his wife bullied athletes. Rachelle Thompson resigned from the program last year. The Thompsons haven’t commented on the accusations.

Barbour told PennLive last year she was confident the Thompsons “care deeply about their athletes.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia