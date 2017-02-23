Pennsylvania Turnpike Chair Leaving To Join Gaming Board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The chairman of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is leaving to join the state’s casino regulatory agency.

Sean Logan issued a news release Thursday saying he’s departing the $28,500-a-year position “to pursue other public-service opportunities.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Democratic state Sen. Jay Costa appointed Logan to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board at a salary of $145,000. Logan replaces Greg Fajt, who served the maximum number of terms.

Logan was named to the five-member turnpike commission in 2013. He became chairman of the 552-mile toll road system in early 2015.

He also served three terms as a Democratic state senator and is a former mayor of Monroeville.

A replacement must be nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by a two-thirds vote of the Republican-controlled Senate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)