Police Investigating After Discovery Of Skeletal Remains In McKeesport

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of skeletal remains in McKeesport on Thursday evening.
According to Allegheny County officials, investigators were called to the 900-block of Washington Street around 7:20 p.m.
Allegheny County Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
Officials say identifying the body could take some time.
