EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police Investigating After Discovery Of Skeletal Remains In McKeesport

February 23, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Death Investigation, McKeesport

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of skeletal remains in McKeesport on Thursday evening.

According to Allegheny County officials, investigators were called to the 900-block of Washington Street around 7:20 p.m.

Allegheny County Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Officials say identifying the body could take some time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia