Police: Man Assaults Mom With Pork Chop, Head-Butts Her

ATHENS, Georgia (KDKA) — A man is Georgia is accused of assaulting his mother with a pork chop.
According to the Athens Banner-Herald, 29-year-old Terry Bernard Ball Jr. was sitting in his Georgia home when he became angry at his 60-year-old mother because she had not picked up cigarettes for him.
He allegedly chucked a pork chop at her, pushed and head-butted her.
Police say Ball’s father intervened, jumping on top of his son and restraining him on the kitchen floor until police arrived.
Officers kept a stun gun trained on the suspect until they were able to place him in handcuffs.
Ball was arrested for simple battery and additionally charged with a probation violation.