EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Man Assaults Mom With Pork Chop, Head-Butts Her

February 23, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Georgia, Terry Bernard Ball Jr.

ATHENS, Georgia (KDKA) — A man is Georgia is accused of assaulting his mother with a pork chop.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, 29-year-old Terry Bernard Ball Jr. was sitting in his Georgia home when he became angry at his 60-year-old mother because she had not picked up cigarettes for him.

He allegedly chucked a pork chop at her, pushed and head-butted her.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say Ball’s father intervened, jumping on top of his son and restraining him on the kitchen floor until police arrived.

Officers kept a stun gun trained on the suspect until they were able to place him in handcuffs.

Ball was arrested for simple battery and additionally charged with a probation violation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia