Sources: Rep. Tim Murphy Evacuated With Students Due To Bomb Threat At West Allegheny H.S.

IMPERIAL (KDKA) — West Allegheny High School was evacuated Thursday around 2 p.m. when a bomb threat was reported.
Sources confirm to KDKA that the threat came in just minutes before Congressman Tim Murphy was set to speak to a 10th grade American Government class.
Congressman Murphy was evacuated with the rest of the people inside the building.
West Allegheny has had a number of bomb threats in recent time, and there is no information presently to suggest that this threat had anything to do with the congressman’s appearance.
The school sent a note to parents, in part, reading: “The District is working with North Fayette and Allegheny County Police Departments to determine the building’s safety.”
Students were moved to the stadium to be held until dismissal.