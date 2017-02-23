EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Sources: Rep. Tim Murphy Evacuated With Students Due To Bomb Threat At West Allegheny H.S.

February 23, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: congressman tim murphy, West Allegheny High Schoo

IMPERIAL (KDKA) — West Allegheny High School was evacuated Thursday around 2 p.m. when a bomb threat was reported.

Sources confirm to KDKA that the threat came in just minutes before Congressman Tim Murphy was set to speak to a 10th grade American Government class.

Congressman Murphy was evacuated with the rest of the people inside the building.

West Allegheny has had a number of bomb threats in recent time, and there is no information presently to suggest that this threat had anything to do with the congressman’s appearance.

The school sent a note to parents, in part, reading:  “The District is working with North Fayette and Allegheny County Police Departments to determine the building’s safety.”

Students were moved to the stadium to be held until dismissal.

