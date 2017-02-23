EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Report: Investigation Uncovers Critical Mistakes In Days Before Liberty Bridge Fire

OSHA Documents Show 2 Previous Minor Fires Were Not Reported February 23, 2017 6:45 AM By Christine D'Antonio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation into the fire that shut down the Liberty Bridge last year has uncovered some troubling findings.

Newly uncovered documents show critical mistakes were made in the days and hours leading up to the fire.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette obtained the documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The fire happened in the midst of an $80 million rehab project that nearly caused the Liberty Bridge to collapse.

The Post-Gazette says the OSHA documents showed there were two minor fires in the three days before the big one.

However, safety officials from the prime contractor on the project, the Joseph B. Fay Company, never reported the fires to their supervisors or PennDOT.

An employee was assigned to watch the lower deck for fires.

On the day of the big fire, that worker was reassigned by a supervisor, who said he didn’t know those two minor fires had happened.

Joseph B. Fay paid a reduced $7,500 OSHA fine for safety violations at the site.

PennDOT also fined the company for the time the bridge was closed for repairs.

