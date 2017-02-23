EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: James Conner Gets Clean Scan Ahead Of NFL Draft

February 23, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: James Conner, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh running back James Conner got good news ahead of the 2017 NFL draft.

The former Pitt running back received a clean scan according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Connner announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I will play football again. I will be at Heinz Field again. I have the best coaches and teammates in the country. I thank God I chose Pitt because now I also have the best doctors in the country and together we will win. I know this city has my back,” Conner said at the time.

He underwent chemotherapy and completed the treatments last May.

Conner and his doctors announced then that he was cancer free on May 23.

He played this season for the Pitt Panthers and rushed for 1,092 yards and 16-touchdowns. He also caught four touchdowns.

Conner declared for the NFL draft in December.

He was also named the recipient of the prestigious Brian Piccolo Award and the 2016 Disney Sports Award.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia