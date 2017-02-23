Report: James Conner Gets Clean Scan Ahead Of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh running back James Conner got good news ahead of the 2017 NFL draft.
The former Pitt running back received a clean scan according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Connner announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“I will play football again. I will be at Heinz Field again. I have the best coaches and teammates in the country. I thank God I chose Pitt because now I also have the best doctors in the country and together we will win. I know this city has my back,” Conner said at the time.
He underwent chemotherapy and completed the treatments last May.
Conner and his doctors announced then that he was cancer free on May 23.
He played this season for the Pitt Panthers and rushed for 1,092 yards and 16-touchdowns. He also caught four touchdowns.
Conner declared for the NFL draft in December.
He was also named the recipient of the prestigious Brian Piccolo Award and the 2016 Disney Sports Award.