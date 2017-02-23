EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: Teen Accused Of Shooting His Father In Johnstown

February 23, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Jamil Quhir Branche, johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Johnstown teen is accused of shooting his father on Wednesday.

According to the Tribune-Democrat, Jamil Quhir Branche has been charged with aggravated assault, a minor possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

A witness told police that he and the teen’s father had been searching for the teen when they found him near the Oakhurst section of the city.

Then, for an “unknown reason,” the father punched the teen. That’s when the witness heard multiple gunshots.

The father was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in unknown condition.

Jamil Quhir Branche was transported to the Cambria County Prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia