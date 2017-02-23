Report: Teen Accused Of Shooting His Father In Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Johnstown teen is accused of shooting his father on Wednesday.
According to the Tribune-Democrat, Jamil Quhir Branche has been charged with aggravated assault, a minor possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
A witness told police that he and the teen’s father had been searching for the teen when they found him near the Oakhurst section of the city.
Then, for an “unknown reason,” the father punched the teen. That’s when the witness heard multiple gunshots.
The father was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in unknown condition.
Jamil Quhir Branche was transported to the Cambria County Prison.