Robert Morris Wins After FDU’s Final Shot Ruled After Buzzer

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Still scored 15 points, Aaron Tate had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Robert Morris held off Fairleigh Dickinson 77-76 on Thursday night.

Stephan Jiggetts converted a 3-point play with 37 seconds left to pull FDU to 75-74. Kavon Stewart hit two free throws for Robert Morris for a three-point lead, Jiggetts made two free throws and the Colonials missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with six seconds left.

Darian Anderson took the inbounds pass down the left sideline and found Malik Miller under the basket for a layup , but officials ruled it came after the buzzer.

Dachon Burke added 13 points, and Lorenzen Wright Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 for Robert Morris (12-18, 8-9 Northeast). Still, a sophomore guard, has reached double figures in his last seven games.

Jiggetts and Anderson each scored 17 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-17, 9-8), which only got seven points from its bench. Darnell Edge added 15, and Earl Potts Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds.

Jiggetts hit all 13 of his free throws and FDU went 24 of 29.

