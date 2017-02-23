Toomey Meets With ‘Tuesdays With Toomey’ Organizers But No Town Meeting Held

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They call it Tuesdays with Toomey, a march on U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Station Square office every Tuesday to call for a public town hall meeting.

So far that hasn’t happened.

But on Thursday local organizers of Tuesdays with Toomey were invited to meet with the senator privately at the Federal Court House.

“We’re going to ask him to please hold town hall meetings, not just here in Pittsburgh but across Pennsylvania because a lot of people want to talk to him,” Jill Helbling of Franklin Park told KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

Before the meeting, they shared a petition they planned to give the senator.

“This is a petition asking Senator Toomey to hold a real in person town hall with his real Pennsylvania constituents, and it is signed by 1,711 people. It was signed by that many people just overnight,” said Helbling.

Inside the Court House, they met with Toomey for an hour and when they emerged said Toomey was courteous but non-committal about town halls.

“Senator Toomey was engaged and paying attention,” said Tracy Baton of the Hill District.

“He paid attention to each of our questions, but I’m not sure he’s fully engaged with the passion out there in the electorate that really wants to speak to him.”

The group spoke to the senator about many issues, and they said he shouldn’t be afraid to go public.

“It was very helpful for me to have a conversation with him, and I think if people saw more of him it would be helpful,” said Brandi Bentrim of Franklin Park.

And they said meeting with them was no substitute for town hall meetings.

“It would behoove the senator to get in front of as many Pennsylvanians as he possibly can all across the state, not just the six of us here in Pittsburgh,” said Nat Yap of Shadyside.

So until he commits to a town hall, Tuesdays with Toomey will continue.

“We will keep on asking, and that’s what the purpose of the Tuesdays with Toomey is,” noted Patrice Tomcik of Gibsonia.