10-Year-Old Dies In Off-Road Vehicle Accident

February 24, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: West Virginia

MONTCALM, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a 10-year-old southern West Virginia boy has died after an off-road vehicle crashed and landed on him.

Media report that emergency crews received a call Thursday evening about an accident on private property in Montcalm involving a utility task vehicle, which is a small two- to four-person vehicle often driven on ATV trails.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective S.A. Sommers says the utility vehicle either flipped or rolled over and ended up on top of the boy. He says the child was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t released.

Sommers said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

