93.7 The Fan and the Pittsburgh Pirates want to see your youth baseball team in action! Parents and coaches – register your team below and we may be making a stop to see a game.
This program is intended to Create awareness of youth baseball programs in the city, suburbs and rural areas and stress the importance of having fun while participating in youth baseball verses specialized privatization. We also want to recognize youth baseball participants, not just “all-stars” on the field.
In addition, we will be collecting gently used equipment for teams that cannot afford gear.
93.7 The Fan Youth Baseball Showcase Sponsors include: Moe’s Southwest Grille, Pittsburgh Pirates & Edgar Snyder