‘Dream Big’: Disney On Ice Returns To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The magic is back. Center rink is a scintillating splash of color, as Disney on Ice returns to Pittsburgh.

Two members of the cast, practicing at PPG Paints Arena, grew up in places not known for ice.

Jen Howie lived in Oklahoma. Taylor Dean learned to skate in Australia.

“I started skating when I was really little,” Taylor says. “and I had to come all the way to the States to get an interest in ice skating, because we don’t have a lot of ice.”

Performers lift the spirits of children and parents. Jen Howie says the audience does the same for them.

“My favorite part of the job is looking out in the audience every night, and seeing the kids’ faces light up. They really believe these characters are waving to them.”

Cinderella is always a popular figure. But sadly, Jen and Taylor are not. They play the roles of “ugly stepsisters.” As villains of he tale, they’re accustomed to hearing boos from the audience.

“Yeah, they don’t really like me so much,” Jen admits. “It’s a little hard on my heart. But I do other roles as well.”

This year’s show is called “Dream Big.” And Taylor says she did just that.

“It seemed like a very faraway dream when I was just a little girl skating. But with Disney, dreams do come true!”

“Disney on Ice” performances continue through Sunday, at PPG Paints Arena. Click here for tickets.