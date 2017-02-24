EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Health Department Working With Penn State On Mumps Cases

February 24, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Mumps, Penn State University, Pennsylvania Department of Health

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating mumps cases on Penn State University’s main campus.

The health department won’t release details because of confidentiality rules, but Penn State says the first confirmed case was reported Jan. 29. Since then, there have been 19 other reported cases, including four confirmed by lab tests.

Dr. Karen Murphy, the secretary of health, says the confirmed mumps cases are troublesome because spring break is approaching and the condition could be spread.

The school is urging students and visitors to make sure their vaccinations are current.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

