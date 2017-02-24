EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Lawsuit Against Steelers Player Maurkice Pouncey Set For Trial Next Month

February 24, 2017 6:37 PM By Marty Griffin
Filed Under: Dolphins, Marwan Porter, Maurkice Pouncey, miami, Mike Pouncey, NFL, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks like a Pittsburgh Steelers player and his twin brother are headed to civil court.

Maurkice Pouncey plays center for the Steelers. Mike Pouncey plays center for the Miami Dolphins.

The two men have been sued for allegedly making homophobic remarks and beating a man at a Miami night club in July of 2014. The lawsuit is expected to go to trial next month.

“They were steadily making derogatory slurs, calling me out of my name, making references that I was less a man than them,” the alleged victim said.

Attorneys representing the man released surveillance from inside the club that allegedly shows the incident.

“It crosses the line when a 300 pound man bullies an individual who is less than half his size based on his sexual preference and a woman,” says Attorney Marwan Porter.

Miami prosecutors saw the same video and decided it did not show the Pouncey brothers committing a criminal act.

The Pouncey’s have maintained their innocence from day one.

The civil trial is expected to begin March 6. The plaintiff is seeking $500,000 dollars.

