Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend & Claiming She Shot Herself To Stand Trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend will stand trial.

Allen Trent, 53, is accused of killing 61-year-old Frances Smith in their Hempfield Township home earlier this month.

Trent appeared in court on Friday, where he was held for trial.

The incident took place inside their Waycross Drive home on Feb. 12.

The couple returned home around 7:30 p.m. after getting drinks at the South Greensburg Hunt Club and the Midway St. Clair Fireman’s Club.

Initially, Trent told police Smith had made a sandwich and poked and scratched his torso. She then went to the bedroom to go to sleep.

Trent said he started drinking homemade wine in the living room when he heard a gunshot come from the bedroom.

That’s when he called 911 and said his girlfriend shot herself.

However, police explained that based on their evidence, there were some inconsistencies with his story.

At that time, Trent told police he got a .44-caliber Dan Wessen revolver when Smith went to sleep.

He claimed he approached Smith in bed and the following conversation took place:

Smith: “What are you doing with that?”

Trent: “Nothing. Why?”

Smith: “Put that thing away.”

At that point, Trent claims Smith grabbed his arm and gouged his skin.

“The gun went off, it happened so fast,” Trent told police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.

