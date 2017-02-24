WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Murder Victim’s Father Upset After Suspect Is Released, Placed On House Arrest

February 24, 2017 11:21 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Carrick, Carrick Lit Club, Derek Vasos, Donald Ketter, Ralph Iannotti, Uber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of a man who was shot in Carrick is demanding answers after the suspect, who allegedly fired the fatal shot from an Uber vehicle, was released from jail.

Donald Ketter Sr., of Baldwin Borough, says he can’t believe what happened Friday during a bond hearing before Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Derek Vasos, 37, who police charged with fatally shooting Ketter’s son, Donald Jr., was released from jail and placed on house arrest. He has to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The fatal shot was fired from the front seat of an Uber vehicle.

Ketter told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “I had something, at least somebody was sitting in a jail cell. I feel [Judge Manning] took that away from me.”

Vasos’ attorney, Phil DiLucente, said, “I think I was able to show in court today that these two men – Ketter and Vasos – didn’t know each other, they left a bar around the same time, but it was Ketter who came toward my client with a weapon, and my client responded. It was a case of self-defense.”

“For Judge Manning to let Vasos out like that, and not to notify us that a hearing was going on, I got totally blindsided today,” Ketter said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Vasos has a preliminary hearing on March 22.

For now, he still faces charges of homicide and making terroristic threats.

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia