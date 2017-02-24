Murder Victim’s Father Upset After Suspect Is Released, Placed On House Arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of a man who was shot in Carrick is demanding answers after the suspect, who allegedly fired the fatal shot from an Uber vehicle, was released from jail.

Donald Ketter Sr., of Baldwin Borough, says he can’t believe what happened Friday during a bond hearing before Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Derek Vasos, 37, who police charged with fatally shooting Ketter’s son, Donald Jr., was released from jail and placed on house arrest. He has to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The fatal shot was fired from the front seat of an Uber vehicle.

Ketter told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “I had something, at least somebody was sitting in a jail cell. I feel [Judge Manning] took that away from me.”

Vasos’ attorney, Phil DiLucente, said, “I think I was able to show in court today that these two men – Ketter and Vasos – didn’t know each other, they left a bar around the same time, but it was Ketter who came toward my client with a weapon, and my client responded. It was a case of self-defense.”

“For Judge Manning to let Vasos out like that, and not to notify us that a hearing was going on, I got totally blindsided today,” Ketter said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Vasos has a preliminary hearing on March 22.

For now, he still faces charges of homicide and making terroristic threats.