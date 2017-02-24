Pa. Teen Accused Of Killing Mom Charged With Spitting On Guard

PALMYRA, Pa. (AP) – A central Pennsylvania teenager jailed on charges he fatally strangled and stabbed his mother is now charged with spitting on a county jail guard.
Eighteen-year-old Jacob Taliaferro, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated harassment by a prison and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident in November.
Taliaferro is accused of spitting on a guard, though a criminal complaint says he’s told investigators he spit on the floor to make the guard angry, but didn’t actually spit on the guard.
Taliaferro is jailed in Lebanon County until his October trial in the killing of Lorrie Ann Demko.
Police say he called 911 on June 6 to report she’d been dead for some time. Police found Demko dead on a bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds to her chest.
