Stanley Cup Arrives In Town Ahead Of ‘Stadium Series’ Game At Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field will be filled with black and gold-clad hockey fans on Saturday evening.

But with rain looming in the forecast, some fans, like Jeff Marsh, are playing it by ear.

“We’re trying to see how the weather plays out. If it’s cold and rainy, I don’t know if they’ll make it. If it’s warm, they may make it,” Marsh said of taking his two children to the game.

Others say they’ll brave the weather no matter what.

“It’s supposed to be in the 40s or 50s, and as a fan, as long as the ice is cold,” Pens fan, Jeff Gdovin, said.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans are hyped up for the game judging by the line of people that waited to snap pictures with the Stanley Cup Thursday evening. The cup was at the Rink at PPG Place as part of the NHL Centennial Exhibit.

Fans had the chance to also get some hockey history at the mobile NHL Museum.

“I love the Pens and work on the 20th floor of PPG and knew the cup was down here, so I wanted to come down and see it,” Pens fan, Linda Buckley, said.

Over at Heinz Field, crews are working around the clock to make sure things are ready to go and they’re watching the radar.

“It’s just a matter of how much wind we’re gonna have. Wind does affect us a little bit,” Vice President of NHL Facility Operations Dan Craig said.

Craig is in charge of the rink itself. He said the goal is to keep the rink at 22 degrees.

“Underneath, we have a deck, but we have pans that are 30 feet long and 30 inches wide and there are coolant in tubes that go through that,” Craig said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

If it rains, he says they have machines ready to push the water off the ice.

“We’re kinda hoping that it holds off. The NHL has done this game more and more since the Winter Classic in Pittsburgh. We hope the ice can stay in good shape,” Marsh said.

Tickets are still available for the game on Ticketmaster and StubHub. If you didn’t get the chance to see the Stanley Cup on Thursday, it will be open to the public at Stage AE from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.