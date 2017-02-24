Suspect, 15, Arrested & Charged In Homestead Shooting

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police have taken a teenager into custody after a shooting late Friday afternoon in Homestead.
It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1400-block of Mifflin Street.
According to Allegheny County officials, the 15-year-old victim was shot once and taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.
The suspect, also 15, was arrested and charged a short time later. He’s facing counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and a weapons charge.
He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
