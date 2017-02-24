Watch: Farmer Dancing While Doing Chores In Barn Goes Viral

SHARON SPRINGS, NY (KDKA) — If you have to clean up, why not get down at the same time?

A New York farmer is getting a lot of attention for a video he posted on Facebook, showing him moving and grooving to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” while sweeping up hay in his barn.

Jay Lavery’s goats watch, hardly batting an eye, as he shakes and shimmys in his work boots.

The video has been viewed nearly 10 million times, with 111,000 likes and nearly 85,000 shares.

For Lavery, the dancing is more than just good fun.

In his post, he explains that 15 years ago he had a traumatic back injury requiring several surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion. Along with the surgeries came a lot of pain.

“Dancing along with yoga and meditation are my only alternatives to pain medication. So I hope this can inspire anyone to move in spite of pain and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the New Year,” he wrote.

