Yeshiva Boys School Rabbi Suspected Of Sexually Abusing Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former rabbi from the Yeshiva Boys School of Pittsburgh is under investigation, accused of sexually abusing children.

Word of the probe first surfaced in the Jewish Chronicle. The publication states there may have been more than one victim and that Rabbi Nisson Friedman, 26, was caught in the act in the school library.

Friedman has been with Yeshiva Boys School since 2013. He’s the son of a prominent rabbi in Minnesota.

The school declined to speak on camera Friday, but in a written statement they said: “We swiftly reported this disclosure to the police and the state’s mandated childline.”

It goes on to say “We have informed our parents,” and “an investigation is ongoing.”

The Jewish Chronicle quotes detective Bryan Sellers as saying: “[Rabbi Friedman] is suspected of sexually assaulting at least three boys.”

The detective is “absolutely certain” there are additional victims.

Friedman, who is married and in the middle of a divorce, is now living in New York with relatives.