WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Crews Work For More Than An Hour To Remove Driver From Crashed Car

February 25, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Crews worked for more than an hour to remove a driver from a crashed car in Murrysville on Saturday.

According to Murrysville Medic One, first responders were dispatched to Puckety Street around 2 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive.

It took 65 minutes to remove the person from the vehicle.

Murrysville Medic One reported that “many contributing factors” slowed the rescue process.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia