Crews Work For More Than An Hour To Remove Driver From Crashed Car

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Crews worked for more than an hour to remove a driver from a crashed car in Murrysville on Saturday.
According to Murrysville Medic One, first responders were dispatched to Puckety Street around 2 a.m.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive.
It took 65 minutes to remove the person from the vehicle.
Murrysville Medic One reported that “many contributing factors” slowed the rescue process.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.