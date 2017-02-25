WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Fans Brave Dropping Temperatures For NHL Stadium Series Game

February 25, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NHL Stadium Series, Bob Allen, Flyers, Heinz Field, Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By early evening, tailgaters outside Heinz Field admitted they weren’t ready for the sudden drop in temperatures.

“Yesterday I was in shorts, today I’m freezing,” one fan said.

But the return of winter weather could not put a damper on the excitement generated by the 2017 NHL Stadium Series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and cross state rival Philadelphia Flyers.

“I think the Pens are going to win, it’s a great day, we’re definitely going to beat the Flyers, excited to be here for sure” Greg Owens said.

Flyers fans nearby had the same hopes and dreams for their team.

“Hopefully we can get it going, it’s a big game, hopefully we can start the rest of our season off on a good note,” said Cory Patterson

“Optimistic, we’re going win, you gotta vote for the better team,” said Brianne Nevrotski.

Meanwhile as game time approached, snow flurries and high winds were making their presence felt inside Heinz Field.

“My wife’s going to use these blankets, I got the pure adrenaline of a great hockey game to keep me warm tonight,” Chris Kennedy said.

“It was 70 degrees in Philly yesterday, so it’s a little bit of a shock but it’s all good,” said Trevor Bailer.

An announced attendance of 67,318 made the game one of the most attended outdoor NHL games in history.

And of course, a 4-2 win for the Penguins made the game even more of a success.

