Germany: Man Hits 3 Pedestrians And Flees, Is Shot By Police

February 25, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Germany

BERLIN (AP) – German police say a man apparently drove a vehicle into people in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured.

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short standoff. He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man’s possible motives.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

