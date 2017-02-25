WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Crews Fight Fire At Monroeville Home

February 25, 2017 12:09 PM
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Monroeville home Saturday morning.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Kelly Court.

According to the Monroeville Fire Dept. Co. #1 Facebook page, crews found heavy fire in the back of the house. The fire extended from the first floor to the second floor and attic.

(Photo Credit: Monroeville Fire Dept. Co. #1/Facebook)

(Photo Credit: Monroeville Fire Dept. Co. #1/Facebook)

The fire was under control by 9 a.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

