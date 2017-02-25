Crews Fight Fire At Monroeville Home

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Monroeville home Saturday morning.
The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Kelly Court.
According to the Monroeville Fire Dept. Co. #1 Facebook page, crews found heavy fire in the back of the house. The fire extended from the first floor to the second floor and attic.
The fire was under control by 9 a.m.
The extent of the damage is unclear. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter