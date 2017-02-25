Man In Critical Condition After North Braddock Shooting

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened in North Braddock on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1300-block of Dunbar Street.

Police say North Braddock Police and paramedics were sent to the scene in response to 911 calls about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, it appears the man was shot in his vehicle. Police say a motive for the shooting is not clear at this point, but they say it’s possible the victim was a jitney driver who was being robbed.

Two black males were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Police ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting to call Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.

