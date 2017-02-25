WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Northbound Lanes Of I-279 Shut Down Due To Fallen Light Pole

February 25, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A major road in has been partially shut down in Ross Township.

Allegheny County officials reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the northbound lanes of I-279 were closed at the 5.5 mile marker due to a fallen light pole.

Around 5:30 p.m., the pole was cleared away and traffic was allowed to resume.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

