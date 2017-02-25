Northbound Lanes Of I-279 Shut Down Due To Fallen Light Pole

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A major road in has been partially shut down in Ross Township.
Allegheny County officials reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the northbound lanes of I-279 were closed at the 5.5 mile marker due to a fallen light pole.
Ross: Road closure (major) – Light Pole down across NB lanes of I279 at the 5.5 mile marker. Fire units $ State Police on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 25, 2017
Around 5:30 p.m., the pole was cleared away and traffic was allowed to resume.
