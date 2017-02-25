Pittsburgh Official Deborah Walker Dies After Collapsing At Event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh official Deborah Walker died Friday night.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Walker collapsed while emceeing an event around 7 p.m. and was sent to UPMC Mercy.
Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted just before 9 p.m., saying Walker had suffered an apparent heart attack.
The Post-Gazette reports that Peduto sent an email to City Council and other city officials around 9:50 p.m. to say Walker had died.
Walker was Pittsburgh’s deputy chief of human resources in the Department of Personnel and Civil Service Commission.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter