Pittsburgh Official Deborah Walker Dies After Collapsing At Event

February 25, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Deborah Walker, Obituary, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh official Deborah Walker died Friday night.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Walker collapsed while emceeing an event around 7 p.m. and was sent to UPMC Mercy.

Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted just before 9 p.m., saying Walker had suffered an apparent heart attack.

The Post-Gazette reports that Peduto sent an email to City Council and other city officials around 9:50 p.m. to say Walker had died.

Walker was Pittsburgh’s deputy chief of human resources in the Department of Personnel and Civil Service Commission.

