Report: 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Youngstown

HOWLAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Five people were shot Saturday in an Ohio city located 20 miles north of Youngstown.
CBS affiliate WKBN reports it happened at a home in Howland around 4:30 p.m.
Officials said the incident started as a physical altercation before escalating to gunfire.
Two people died and three more were rushed to local hospitals.
The suspect was caught down the road after fleeing from the scene.
This is a developing story, stay witch KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.