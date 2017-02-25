WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Skeletal Remains Identified As Those Of Missing Man From 2012

February 25, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Death Investigation, Dominick Brown-Hill, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Officials say the skeletal remains found in McKeesport earlier this week were those of a man who had been missing since 2012.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the remains as those of 26-year-old Dominick Brown Hill.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the remains were found in wooded area behind the 900-block of Washington Street around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Hill, of Penn Hills, went missing on March 22, 2012. He was 21 at the time.

The cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

