WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

St. Bonaventure Beats Duquesne 80-77

February 25, 2017 11:33 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College Basketball, Duquesne, St. Bonaventure

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) – Matt Mobley scored 20 points and St. Bonaventure held on late to beat Duquesne 80-77 on Saturday.

Mobley was 5 of 17 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the line for the Bonnies (18-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10). Denzel Gregg added 15 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Josh Ayeni also had 15 points and Jaylen Adams 14.

Mobley got St. Bonaventure off to a 12-4 second-half start on a pair of 3-pointers, two layups and two free throws to put the Bonnies on top 50-45 with 16:18 to play. A Gregg tip-in stretched it to 67-52 with 8:22 left. Duquesne evened it up at 74 with 1:09 remaining but Mobley sank five foul shots down the stretch to keep the Bonnies on top.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Mike Lewis II scored 20 points to lead the Dukes (10-19, 3-13) who are on a three-game slide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia