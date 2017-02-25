Still Hits 6 3s As Robert Morris Takes Down Sacred Heart

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Still set career highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points, Dachon Burke added 17 points, and Robert Morris ended the season on a three-game winning streak with a 79-72 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.
Still made 6 of 7 3s and added six rebounds for the Colonials (13-18, 9-9 Northeast), who ended conference play winning six of their last eight while Sacred Heart (13-18, 8-10) has lost three straight.
The Pioneers led 36-35 at halftime and 52-49 with 13:43 left, but Still capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Robert Morris a 57-52 lead with 12:14 remaining. Sacred Heart cut it to 62-59, but Still answered with another 3, and he made two more the rest of the way to keep the Colonels in front and clinch the No. 7 seed in the NEC tournament.
Joseph Lopez and Quincy McKnight scored 16 apiece for Sacred Heart, with Lopez collecting 10 rebounds and three blocks.
