Still Hits 6 3s As Robert Morris Takes Down Sacred Heart

February 25, 2017 11:28 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College Basketball, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Still set career highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points, Dachon Burke added 17 points, and Robert Morris ended the season on a three-game winning streak with a 79-72 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Still made 6 of 7 3s and added six rebounds for the Colonials (13-18, 9-9 Northeast), who ended conference play winning six of their last eight while Sacred Heart (13-18, 8-10) has lost three straight.

The Pioneers led 36-35 at halftime and 52-49 with 13:43 left, but Still capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Robert Morris a 57-52 lead with 12:14 remaining. Sacred Heart cut it to 62-59, but Still answered with another 3, and he made two more the rest of the way to keep the Colonels in front and clinch the No. 7 seed in the NEC tournament.

Joseph Lopez and Quincy McKnight scored 16 apiece for Sacred Heart, with Lopez collecting 10 rebounds and three blocks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

