19-Year-Old Leads Police On Chase, Crashes Into Porch

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday night after leading police on a car chase that ended with a crash.
The incident started just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of SR-28 near the Delafield exit in O’Hara Township.
State police say 19-year-old Devan Chapman, of New Kensington, committed several traffic violations and refused to stop for state police.
Chapman then led police on a chase onto Freeport Road through Harmar, Cheswick and Springdale Borough.
According to police, Chapman eventually struck a telephone pole, careened into another pole and finally crashed into the front porch of a rental unit.
Chapman was not injured in the crash, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Police say Chapman is facing felony charges that include fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property.
