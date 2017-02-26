WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

24-Year-Old Man Dies After Brighton Heights Shooting

February 26, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Heights, Fatal Shooting

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times and later died in Brighton Heights early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800-block of Brighton Road.

According to police, three men were going to a bar on Brighton Road. They could not get into the bar because it was after last call, so the men walked back to their vehicle.

Police say the backseat passenger, a 24-year-old man from Fineview, then got out of the vehicle to talk to a male he knew. Witnesses heard approximately eight shots, then the 24-year-old got back into the car. He had been shot at least three times in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. He was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia