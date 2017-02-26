24-Year-Old Man Dies After Brighton Heights Shooting

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times and later died in Brighton Heights early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800-block of Brighton Road.

According to police, three men were going to a bar on Brighton Road. They could not get into the bar because it was after last call, so the men walked back to their vehicle.

Police say the backseat passenger, a 24-year-old man from Fineview, then got out of the vehicle to talk to a male he knew. Witnesses heard approximately eight shots, then the 24-year-old got back into the car. He had been shot at least three times in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. He was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter