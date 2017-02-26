One Dies After Dravosburg Bridge Crash

DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — One man died after a crash on the Dravosburg Bridge early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 60-year-old John Ross, of McKeesport.
Ross died around 1:20 a.m. at Allegheny General Hospital.
No further details on the crash have been released.
Glassport Police are investigating.
