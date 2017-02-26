WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
One Dies After Dravosburg Bridge Crash

February 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Dravosburg, Fatal Crash

DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — One man died after a crash on the Dravosburg Bridge early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 60-year-old John Ross, of McKeesport.

Ross died around 1:20 a.m. at Allegheny General Hospital.

No further details on the crash have been released.

Glassport Police are investigating.

