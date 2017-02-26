WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Father, Son Injured In Manchester Shooting

February 26, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Liverpool Street, Manchester, Shooting

MANCHESTER (KDKA) — A father and son were injured in a shooting in Manchester early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1300-block of Liverpool Street.

Police say officers were sent to the scene for a report of shots fired.

While officers were headed to the scene, a 46-year-old man walked into a Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 station with a gunshot wound to his right foot, and the man’s 24-year-old son arrived at Allegheny General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm.

The father and son are both in stable condition.

Police say 25 casings were found on Liverpool Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe this shooting is connected to a shooting that happened in Brighton Heights earlier Sunday morning.

