‘It’s Unbelievable’: Texas Teen Survives Seven-Story Fall In Car

February 26, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KDKA) — A Texas teenager walked away after an “unbelievable” crash.

According to the Star-Telegram, the vehicle he was in plowed through the wall of a parking garage and smashed into the roof of a store seven stories below.

Once the vehicle landed, the driver was able to crawl out and dig through the debris. Firefighters had to get through a locked door to the business to get to the driver.

Houston Fire Capt. Al Castillo told the Star-Telegram the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

“He’ll make a full recovery. He’s very fortunate, obviously,” Castillo said. “God was on his side.”

The owner of the business, Westheimer Plumbing and Hardware, was stunned to hear the driver wasn’t badly injured.

“It’s unbelievable that anybody lived through that,” Doug Hermance said.

The store will be closed for several months because of the damage.

It is not clear what caused the teen to drive through the wall of the parking garage, but officials say he may have confused the brake and the gas pedal.

