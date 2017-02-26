WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Live Stream: Thousands Watch Giraffe Due To Give Birth At Any Time

February 26, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP/KDKA) – All over the country, thousands of eyes are trained on a live feed showing a giraffe at a New York zoo.

15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City, is due to give birth any time. The calf’s daddy, Oliver, can be seen in the next pen over.

Sunday morning, Animal Adventure Park officials posted to their Facebook page that April is alert and attentive, showing no signs of discomfort.

“You will notice on our live feed, a lot of positioning in her hips, belly movements, and stutter stepping. This could be attributed to significant movement of the calf inside…baby is big! Calves are on average, 6′ tall and 150# upon birth.”

YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, Patch blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for interrupting the stream from the “giraffe cam.” The live stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

