Family Searching For Man Who Left Hospital Against Medical Advice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is searching for a man who was last seen at Mercy Hospital on Saturday.
A relative says no one has seen 29-year-old Steven Cicchitto since he left the hospital around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, Cicchitto left the hospital against medical advice. A missing persons report was filed Saturday night.
Cicchitto wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray long sleeved t-shirt with a black hood and black tennis shoes.
He weighs about 220 lbs. and is 6-feet-1-inch tall.
Anyone who sees Cicchitto or knows of his whereabouts should call police.
