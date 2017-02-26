WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Family Searching For Man Who Left Hospital Against Medical Advice

February 26, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Pittsburgh, UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is searching for a man who was last seen at Mercy Hospital on Saturday.

A relative says no one has seen 29-year-old Steven Cicchitto since he left the hospital around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, Cicchitto left the hospital against medical advice. A missing persons report was filed Saturday night.

(Photo Credit: Cicchitto Family)

(Photo Credit: Cicchitto Family)

Cicchitto wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray long sleeved t-shirt with a black hood and black tennis shoes.

He weighs about 220 lbs. and is 6-feet-1-inch tall.

Anyone who sees Cicchitto or knows of his whereabouts should call police.

