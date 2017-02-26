Donation From NHL, Penguins, PPG To Fund Year-Round Hockey Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Hockey League (NHL), Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and PPG are donating $100,000 to help fund a local year-round hockey center.
The money will help convert the facility at the South Park Ice Skating Rink into a year-round hockey center. A ceremonial check presentation was made during Saturday’s outdoor Stadium Series game at Heinz Field.
According to a release from the NHL, the facility will get a new sport court surface for ball hockey and new sets of ball hockey equipment, as well as improved player benches and a new scoreboard. There will also be energy efficiency upgrades and landscaping enhancements.
The space will also be upgraded to an NHL regulation-sized hockey rink.
The donation was made as part of the NHL’s Legacy initiative. The NHL says, “The Legacy initiative is an ongoing philanthropic endeavor in which the League and the local Club support community organizations in the host city of an NHL Event.”
