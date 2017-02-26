WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: University Of Pittsburgh At Johnstown Wrestler Found Dead

February 26, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Nick Roberts, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student was found dead this weekend.

According to CBS affiliate WTAJ, Nick Roberts, a senior and member of the Mountain Cat wrestling team was found dead on Student Union Drive on campus Saturday night.

A campus alert sent to students read in part: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, family, friends and loved ones.”

Nick Roberts was a 2016 Division II national champion. He was also a graduate of North Star High School in Somerset County.

Counseling services were to be made available throughout the day on Sunday.

The President of Student Affairs said investigators do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

