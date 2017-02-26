Rescue Group Works To Save Puppy Born With Hole In Heart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Hills Pet Rescue is working to save the life of a an 8-week-old puppy born with a hole in his heart.
Joey, a tiny bulldog, was taken to the vet to be euthanized due to his heart defect.
South Hills Pet Rescue was contacted by a fellow rescuer to save the puppy.
Joey will be going to the Ohio State University to get the surgery he requires to live a long, happy life.
This surgery will be $3,000 or more and South Hills Pet Rescue is asking for donations to help cover the cost.