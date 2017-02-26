WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Rescue Group Works To Save Puppy Born With Hole In Heart

February 26, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: South Hills Pet Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Hills Pet Rescue is working to save the life of a an 8-week-old puppy born with a hole in his heart.

Joey, a tiny bulldog, was taken to the vet to be euthanized due to his heart defect.

South Hills Pet Rescue was contacted by a fellow rescuer to save the puppy.

Joey will be going to the Ohio State University to get the surgery he requires to live a long, happy life.

This surgery will be $3,000 or more and South Hills Pet Rescue is asking for donations to help cover the cost.

