Sheriff’s Deputies Track Down Two Wanted Sexual Offenders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two wanted sexual offenders have been apprehended, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Knight, of Westmoreland County, 23, and Donald Goldberg, homeless, 56, were arrested.

Knight was originally arrested in 2015, charged with unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. On Feb. 24, 2017, a bench warrant was issued out of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for Knight for violating the terms and conditions of his probation/parole. He was arrested on Route 119 in Youngwood.

Goldberg was arrested by police in 2012 and charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Children. On Feb. 22, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued for Goldberg for failing to register his location or address to authorities.

Goldberg had previously registered with Megan’s Law as homeless and gave his frequented area as the Oakland section of the City of Pittsburgh. He was found walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of 6th Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 26.

Knight and Goldberg were both lodged in the Allegheny County Jail without bond.