Tornado, Straight-Line Winds Caused Damage In Pennsylvania

February 26, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania

(AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northeastern Pennsylvania as storms swept through the region over the weekend, but other damage in central Pennsylvania was due to straight-line winds.

A weather service team says the tornado in the Pittston Township area of Luzerne County will be classified as an EF-2 with wind speeds of 120 mph. Investigators earlier said straight-line winds estimated at 75 to 95 mph caused damage over a nine-mile path Saturday in Brickerville in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said at least seven buildings, mostly farm buildings, were reported destroyed in West Cocalico Township. Trees were reported blown into homes in Clay and Elizabeth townships.

Luzerne County Emergency Management officials said about 30 homes were damaged, six seriously, in Pittston Township.

