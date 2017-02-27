Butler Area Asst. School Superintendent To Resign Amid Water Controversy

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Dr. Mary Wolf is set to resign Monday night as assistant superintendent for elementary education of Butler School District.
School district solicitor Tom King confirmed to KDKA that Dr. Wolf will resign at the Butler School Board meeting. She will reportedly use her sick days and vacation through June 30, in order to stay on the payroll.
Superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley resigned on Feb. 5 and maintenance director Glenn Terwilliger followed suit on Feb. 9.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Many parents are upset over how the district handled the discovery of tainted water at Summit Elementary School.
Water at the school has tested positive for lead, copper and E. coli.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the district and its superintendent, alleging the district and superintendent were negligent in failing to warn and failing to protect the students when test results in August of 2016 showed unacceptable lead levels in the drinking water