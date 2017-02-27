EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Cancer Survivor Fulfills Dream Of Skating With Legend Mario Lemieux

February 27, 2017 7:02 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, Heinz Field, Lily Tarasiewicz, Make A Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins, South Carolina

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a day Lily Tarasiewicz will never forget. Though she lives in South Carolina, her idol is Penguins legend Mario Lemieux.

The Make-a-Wish and Mario Lemieux Foundations teamed up to bring her to Pittsburgh with her parents and brother, to live a dream: to skate with her idol.

The teen from South Carolina and Hall of Famer have a common bond. They have both survived Hodgkins lymphoma.

“He’s an inspiration to us as a family,” says Lily’s mother, Melissa Tarasiewicz. “When he had it, he could have stopped. He could have laid down and said, ‘Hey, this is it for me.’ But he didn’t. He kept going. He overcame it, and he’s cancer free. Same with with Lily. When she got it, she said, ‘Mom, I’m going to beat this.'”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Lily inherits her passion for the Penguins from her father, who grew up at the other end of Pennsylvania.

“Actually grew up in Philadelphia, yes,” James Tarasiewicz laughs. “As a Penguins fan!”

Lily says she’s been cancer free for nine months. As for her new friend, Mario Lemieux, “It’s very inspiring, because he’s 20-something years out. And I know that one day I’m going to be 20 years cancer free.”

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia